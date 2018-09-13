Is Jon Hamm headed to Gotham City?



The 47-year-old actor recently sat down for an interview with Graham Bensinger where he expressed interest in possibly tackling DC's most valuable asset -- Batman.



"It depends on the script, what the story is," Hamm told the In Depth host when asked about taking on Bruce Wayne's alter ego. "I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I've read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I'm pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they're done well."



Hamm went on to clarify that, at this point, all the hearsay surrounding him and the coveted role hasn't led anywhere yet.



“I’ve heard rumors about that since season one of Man Men,” he explained. “I’ve never had a conversation with anybody about it. Literally. And I sat in rooms with all these guys. Never been offered anything. I think the internet wants what it wants."

"I'd probably fit the suit," he added. "I'd have to work out a lot, which I don't love… I am sure there's an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?"



This timing of this is especially noteworthy. On Wednesday, a report surfaced from The Hollywood Reporter that Ben Affleck might not continue to don the cape and cowl to play the masked vigilante in upcoming installments of the DC film series after both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League disappointed at the box office and were largely panned by critics. ET has reached out to both Affleck’s reps and Warner Bros. regarding this report.



The report also claimed that Henry Cavill’s days as Superman may be coming to an end. Warner Bros. addressed the rumors in a statement to ET, stating, “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”



“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet," Cavill’s rep, Dany Garcia, tweeted in response to the report. "@wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe.”



Cavill himself posted a video that cryptically takes issue with the rumors as well. In the clip, he wears a “Krypton Lifting Team” T-shirt while playing with a Superman action figure. “Today was exciting,” he captioned the video, along with the hashtag #Superman.

