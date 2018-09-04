After Superman and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Henry Cavill has landed another highly coveted role.



On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the chiseled leading man will be starring in the streaming giant’s adaptation of the beloved Witcher Saga. The 35-year-old actor will be playing Geralt of Rivia, a witcher (or male witch) who travels a mythic land known only as “the Continent” hunting horrifying creatures.



Here’s the official synopsis: Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.



Soon after the announcement, the forthcoming series’ showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, took to Twitter to express her excitement at the thought of Cavill tackling the show’s central character.

He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 4, 2018

“He was my first meeting,” she wrote. “I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family.”



And she isn’t the only one enthralled by the concept of Cavill taking on the fantasy series. Fans of the books have also taken to Twitter to express their approval.

"I can't stop the tears of happiness that are running through my face Henry Cavill is [going] to play Geralt of Rivia on the Witcher," a fan wrote. "He's going to show the world his talent and everyone is going to be shook. I'm so happy for Henry. He deserves this so much."



“So Henry cavill is playing Geralt in the Witcher series. That's a pretty big deal,” another remarked. “That's great and he will knock it out of the park,” yet another chimed in.

"BREAKING NEWS!! HENRY CAVILL IS CAST AS GERALT OF RIVIA IN THE WITCHER SERIES!"



Me: That's great and he will knock it out of the park.



However, not all fans were so elated by the choice. Some took to social media to express their anger and disappointment at the thought of Cavill heading up the eight-part series.



“As a fan of the Witcher i'm not STOKED about this but i also don't think it's a terrible choice. Henry Cavill could very well pull it off, he's not a bad actor at all,” a fan wrote. “Please please please tell me that Henry Cavill is not playing Geralt in the Netflix Witcher series!!!!!” another distraught critic posted.

Time will tell if Netflix can win over the the books' diehard fandom.

