Henry Cavill Apologizes for Controversial #MeToo Comments

Henry Cavill is apologizing for his controversial #MeToo comments, which he says were a "misunderstanding."

In a recent interview with GQ Australia, the Man of Steel star said that he's afraid to approach women today amid all the sexual harassment allegations that have recently come to light in Hollywood.

"There's something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There's a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I'm old-fashioned for thinking that," the 35-year-old actor said in the interview. "It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it's like, 'Well, I don't want to go up and talk to her, because I'm going to be called a rapist or something.'"

"So you’re like, 'Forget it, I'm going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked,'" he added. "But it's way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I'm someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what's going to happen? Now? Now you really can't pursue someone further than, 'No.' It’s like, 'OK, cool.' But then there's the, 'Oh why'd you give up?' And it’s like, 'Well, because I didn't want to go to jail?'"

On Thursday, a rep for Cavill released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, in which Cavill apologized for "any confusion."

"Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other," the statement read. "Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form."

"This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties," the statement continued. "I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."

