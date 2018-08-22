Top Gun: Maverick's cast is filling out!

John Hamm and Ed Harris, alongside Lewis Pullman, are set to join Tom Cruise in the film, ET confirms. Deadline was first to report the news. Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller were previously confirmed to star in the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie.

The sequel, which follows 1986's Top Gun, is set to be released on July 12, 2019. Details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps, but Cruise and Kilmer will be reprising their roles as Maverick and Iceman. Teller will play the son of Maverick's former partner, Goose (Anthony Edwards), who died in the original movie.

Powell revealed he auditioned for Teller's part on Twitter last month, sharing his disappointment not to get the role. Just weeks later, he joined the film in another part.

Cruise, meanwhile, couldn't stop gushing to ET about Connelly's casting in July. "Look, she’s a great actress, obviously. ...When you see the film, you’ll see why she’s perfect for it,” the 56-year-old actor teased. “She has such a very talented, very vibrant, and, you know, see we’re just going to have a great cast. Gonna be a lot of fun.”

