Miles Teller Nabs Goose's Son Role in 'Top Gun' Sequel

Miles Teller is feeling the need… the need for speed!

The 31-year-old actor just landed the co-starring role in the forthcoming Top Gun sequel, according to Variety. Teller will be portraying Maverick's protege and Goose's son in the upcoming film. In the original film, Maverick and Goose, played by Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards, respectively, were a pair of hotshot fighter pilots. Cruise will be returning to the role, one that made him a household name.

The role of Goose’s son was a heavily coveted job, with young stars lining up to be a part of the classic action film’s followup. Other actors up for the gig included Glen Powell, Nicholas Hoult and Dylan O'Brien.

When it was reported that Teller had been chosen, Powell took to Twitter to offer a clever response. “I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom,” he wrote alongside the news. "Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying.”

Goose dies tragically in the 1986 film, providing a great deal of the film's emotional resonance. The sequel, titled Top Gun: Maverick, tackles the end of dogfighting in the skies as drone technology replaces actual pilots.

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

Cruise isn’t the only original cast member who signed on for the new installment. Val Kilmer will once again be playing Maverick’s rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to soar into theaters on July 12, 2019.

