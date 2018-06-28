Tom Cruise Doubles Down on Risking His Life in New Look at 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (Exclusive)

When you consider everything Tom Cruise has accomplished in the first five Mission: Impossible films -- all the buildings he's scaled, all the motorcycles he's crashed, all the airplanes he's hung from -- it seems, absolutely insane that the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Fallout is being hailed as the most ambitious installment yet.

"With this one, Tom's really sort of doubled down from the aspect of risking his life -- literally -- for the movie," co-star Simon Pegg says in this exclusive first look at a new featurette going behind the scenes of Fallout. Franchise newcomer Henry Cavill goes so far as to say, "This is the best Mission yet."

While Cruise has called Fallout's HALO jump his most "terrifying" stunt so far, this new look at the movie includes a helicopter sequence that might just be more dangerous. "You don't stall a helicopter," he told ET. "It's either flying or it's not flying. And when it's not flying, there is no recovery." Agent Ethan Hunt and the rest of the adrenaline junkie agents are in for what Cruise promises will be a "big and emotion, entertaining" adventure when Fallout hits theaters on July 27.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm."

