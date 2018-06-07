Val Kilmer Joins Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Val Kilmer is heading back to the skies -- or at least to the role that brought him there.

The 58-year-old actor will be joining Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kilmer will reprise his role as Iceman (real name: Tom Karzansky), a rival to Cruise's Maverick, in the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster. The two eventually become friends in the original film, after earning each other's respect -- and an intense game of beach volleyball.

Cruise shared the first photo from the set of the Top Gun sequel last week, posting a pic of himself stepping right back into his old uniform. "#Day1," he captioned the shot, which read "Feel the need," referencing one of Top Gun's most famous lines.

The actor confirmed Top Gun: Maverick was officially a go last year. "It's true," he said on Australia's Sunrise morning show. "You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. It's happening. It is definitely happening." Kilmer told fans he was ready to jump on board the same day.

"Friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today," Kilmer wrote on Instagram. "I'm ready Tom - still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"

"Listen, it's an iconic character that [Cruise] helped create," the film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, told ET last year. "So I think we would like to see what happened to Maverick for the last 30 years."

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters on July 12, 2019.

