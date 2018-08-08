Glen Powell has a message for dreamers everywhere.

The 29-year-old actor shared a post from the set of Top Gun: Maverick, a film that he lobbied hard to star in alongside Tom Cruise (who's returning as Maverick), only to lose out to Miles Teller. However, at the 11th hour, he was tapped to join the production in another role.

“Guess some things aren’t so classified…It’s now official. I’m headed to TOP GUN,” he captioned a photo of himself wearing aviators and a bomber jacket while posing in front of a classic fighter jet on Instagram. “This movie is one of the reasons I became an actor. It’s why I always go low after a high-five, always fall in love with my teachers, say things like ‘clean ‘em and fry ‘em’ on a daily basis, end volleyball games in oiled-up flexing, and why I can blame all my speeding tickets on Kenny Loggins.”

“In all seriousness, I just had my ten-year anniversary since moving from Austin to Los Angeles to give acting a shot,” he added. “Victories are rare, dreams are mostly broken, so I am truly grateful for everyone in my life who’s helped me beat the odds to get into this flight suit. This role is a dream come true. Don’t ever give up. Missile Lock is Real. #IFeelTheNeed.”

He, Teller and a number of rising male actors were vying for the role of Goose’s son in the sequel. Goose, played by Anthony Edwards, was Maverick’s wingman in the 1986 original, and his death offered the classic film some of its most dramatic moments.

After Powell learned that he had lost out to Teller, he took it in stride, posting a witty response on Twitter.

“I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom,” he captioned a retweet of the news. “Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying.”

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

