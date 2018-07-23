Tom Cruise Confirms Jennifer Connelly Is Joining 'Top Gun' Sequel (Exclusive)

Straight from Maverick's mouth!

After it was reported that Jennifer Connelly would be joining the Top Gun sequel, ET’s Carly Steel got the official confirmation from none other than Tom Cruise himself at the Mission: Impossible Fallout premiere in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

“Look, she’s a great actress, obviously. ...When you see the film, you’ll see why she’s perfect for it,” the 56-year-old actor gushed over his new co-star. “She has such a very talented, very vibrant, and, you know, see we’re just going to have a great cast. Gonna be a lot of fun.”

Cruise was particularly excited to be back at the Air and Space Museum in D.C., as the location has real significance for him.

“We actually had the Top Gun premiere here,” he recalled of promoting the original 1986 film. “But even before that, as a kid, I came through and it was very inspiring as a child to come through this museum.”

There’s no relaxing for Cruise after he finishes promoting Mission: Impossible Fallout.

“No, we are actually working on Top Gun full-time while I’m doing this,” he noted. “Yeah, we’ll go right into. I mean, I’ve started already so I’ve been full-on. Even when we’re on that tour, I’ve been working.”

Mission: Impossible Fallout hits theaters on July 27, while Top Gun: Maverick is set to debut some time next year.

