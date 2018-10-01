Ben Affleck Gives Off Serious Batman Vibes in Latest Post-Rehab Pics

It looks like Ben Affleck has used his time in rehab to get seriously fit.

The 46-year-old Justice League star was spotted walking to a meeting in Los Angeles on Monday, and he was giving off serious Batman vibes with his jacked, broad-shouldered, barrel-chested physique.

Affleck, who has been in a rehab facility in Malibu for more than a month, couldn't have looked healthier following his time in treatment.

Sporting a super-short haircut and dark, reflective shades, he looked like he was about to bust out of his retro-vintage Santa Cruz Flying Disc Classic t-shirt as he strode with an air of unimpeachable confidence through a parking lot.

Nadine/SplashNews.com

The look was a far cry from his disheveled appearance when he was spotted being escorted out of his home by ex-wife Jennifer Garner back on Aug. 22, around the time he first entered treatment for his long-standing battle with alcohol addiction and sobriety.

Affleck even looked better than he did the day before, when he and Garner attended church with their three children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

It is unclear whether Affleck is still receiving treatment as he works on his sobriety.

Last week, a source told ET, "Ben is sober at the moment and has made plans to leave the facility soon. He has been pushing to go back to work and has expressed he believes he is ready and strong enough to live at home."

It's unclear if Affleck's impressive physique is related to his relationship with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, or maybe for a possible future movie role -- although it was recently reported that Affleck may not be returning to play the Caped Crusader after Warner Bros. essentially cut ties with Superman portrayer Henry Cavill.

Whatever the reason, Affleck looks healthy, happy and fit as he returns to his regular life. For more on his time in treatment, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus Steps Out Smiling After Working With His Best Friend Matt Damon on 'SNL'

Ben Affleck Attends Church With Jennifer Garner and Their Kids After More Than a Month in Rehab

Ben Affleck Spotted at Warner Bros. Studios After Completing More Than a Month of Rehab

Related Gallery