Ben Affleck is getting in some quality family time.

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old actor, who has been in a rehab facility for more than a month, was spotted out with his three kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — and his ex, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck looked casual as he attended a Sunday church service wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a navy blue bomber jacket. As for Garner, the 46-year-old actress wore black heels, navy pants and a black sweater.

It is unclear whether Affleck is still receiving treatment as he works on his sobriety.

Last week, a source told ET, “Ben is sober at the moment and has made plans to leave the facility soon. He has been pushing to go back to work and has expressed he believes he is ready and strong enough to live at home.”

The actor was also spotted at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles last week for what a source said was a business meeting.

In Late August, Garner drove Affleck to rehab and has been trying to support her estranged husband as best she can.

“Jen doesn’t want to push him at all,” a source previously told ET. “She wants him to do what it takes once and for all to get clean and sober for life.”

While Affleck is working on himself, Garner is keeping things light and cheery on social media, posting to Instagram a fun collage of photos of herself drinking coffee for National Coffee Day.

“Happy National Coffee Day! Watch out, world, I’m a 5 today — coffee for everyone!” she quipped, referencing a photo of herself pushing a giant coffee cart and grinning. “Which one are you?”

