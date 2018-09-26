Looks like Ben Affleck is heading back to work.

The 46-year-old actor has been in rehab for over a month, and on Wednesday, he was spotted arriving at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. Affleck dressed casually in a black hoodie, a T-shirt, gym shorts and sneakers, as he stepped out of a black SUV.

A source told ET on Tuesday that after a month in treatment, Affleck is still in rehab and continues to be focused on his sobriety.

Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, drove him to rehab on Aug. 22. On Sept. 5, he was spotted for the first time outside the facility when he was snapped outside of his Pacific Palisades home. ET learned at the time that the Oscar winner is being allowed to work out a few hours a day at his home while in treatment and is always accompanied by his sober coach and therapist.

Affleck has also been meeting up with his rumored love interest while in rehab, 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Affleck has "been working intensively on himself" while undergoing treatment.

"It has been an intensive challenge but he had no choice," the source said. "For Ben, this was a life-and-death situation. It was very dire and that is the main reason Jen had no choice but to get involved."

Meanwhile, Affleck's Warner Bros. visit was especially interesting on Wednesday, given a Hollywood Reporter article published earlier this month that said he isn't expected to reprise his role as Batman for director Matt Reeves' upcoming Batman stand-alone film. The report also claimed British actor Henry Cavill was out as Superman after playing the Man of Steel in three films.

Shortly after the article, Cavill cryptically responded to the report with a cheeky Instagram post. Watch below:

