Ben Affleck, who?

The 46-year-old actor appears to be in Lindsay Shookus' rearview mirror, as she took to Instagram to gush over her dates to the 2018 Emmys on Monday.

Shookus, who split from Affleck this summer almost a year after they attended the 2017 Emmys together, took home the trophy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series alongside her fellow Saturday Night Live producers at this year's awards show. She won the same award last year, and in 2015, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for her work on the show's 40th Anniversary Special.

"Best dates in the world," Shookus captioned a shot of herself posing with her Emmy and her gal pals.

Monday's Emmys was Shookus' first public appearance since her split from Affleck after a year of dating. In August, the Justice League star entered rehab for his ongoing battle with alcoholism, an effort Shookus tried to inspire prior to their split, a source told ET at the time.

"Ben had been drinking and Lindsay was encouraging him to stop," the source claimed. "At that point, he still didn't seem to feel he had a real problem. Sadly, he spiraled very quickly, and Lindsay felt helpless."

"Lindsay wanted Ben to go to rehab, but had trouble getting him there," the source added. "He didn't want to be controlled and ended things with Lindsay."

It was Affleck's other ex, Jennifer Garner, who drove him to rehab last month following his outings with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Affleck and Sexton have been spotted out together on several occasions recently, which another source told ET has been hard on Shookus.

"Lindsay was supporting Ben in the beginning, but now he seems to be relying more on Shauna than Lindsay and she is devastated," the source said of how the SNL producer was handling Affleck's latest drama. "She believed he would get sober and they would work it out, but that isn’t how things seem to be panning out."

