Ben Affleck and his rumored new flame, Shauna Sexton, are clearly making it work while the actor remains in rehab.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Sexton was snapped visiting 46-year-old Affleck in Malibu, California, where he's currently undergoing his third stint in rehab. The Playboy model smiled as she was photographed outside of the facility, showing off her toned abs in a cropped white T-shirt and jeans.

The visit comes after the two met up last Wednesday at Affleck's Pacific Palisades house. Sexton's blue car was spotted outside of his home -- ET learned that the actor is being allowed to work out a few hours a day at his home while in treatment and is always accompanied by his sober coach and therapist -- and a source told ET that Affleck has kept in contact with Sexton while in rehab.

According to the source, Affleck's relationship with Sexton has been an issue for the actor's friends.

"He had stayed in touch with Shauna the entire time he was in rehab and the people at the facility and friends had huge concerns about it because she isn't sober," the source said. "She is a huge, red flag to everyone that is trying to support Ben with his process. Shauna is giving him false confidence and that is their biggest concern."

Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Garner -- who drove him to rehab on Aug. 22 -- is also "frustrated" with the situation, the source told ET.

"Jen knows he is back at the house with Shauna and she is so painfully frustrated," the source said. "She knows he has to do this for himself."

Meanwhile, Sexton previously hit back at an Instagram user who accused her of getting Affleck "thrown into rehab" and brought up her past run-ins with the law.

“I love to drink and party!” she responded. “Absolutely dude. Most 22 year olds do. Yes you’re correct. I got put in the drunk tank when I was 17 for having a fake ID and drinking underage at a bar in Virginia Beach, and despite the fact most people have used a fake ID as well as drank underage, it was a dumb mistake on my behalf and an embarrassing one at that… Then the weekend of my 21st birthday I got obliterated and wound up getting left at a bar at the ocean front in Virginia Beach where I was again intoxicated publicly while trying to find a ride home. Do these mistakes define me? No, stupid miniscule sh*t I learned from. Do these mistakes mean that I am human? Yes. Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone’s hard earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no. I have limitless respect [for] people who have the humility and maturity to admit when they need to fix something in their life.”

"With that being said, Ben is a grown a** man, baby," she added. "He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22 year old for someone's 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous."

