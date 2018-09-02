Ben Affleck’s rumored new love interest Shauna Sexton isn’t taking the hate lying down.



The 22-year-old Playboy model was called out by a fan who claimed she got the acclaimed actor and director “thrown into rehab” on Instagram on Saturday, prompting a sprawling response.



“It’s so bizarre to me that you follow me and have the energy to come to the comments section strictly to comment something negative,” she wrote. “It’s even more bizarre to me that you can somehow correlate someone’s [poor decisions] to anyone other than that person. Never drank around or with him for the record.”



She also included someone advice for anyone who jumps to conclusions based on her reported history with the Oscar-winner.



“Don’t pollute your brain with tabloid and media bullsh*t," she wrote. "Form an educated opinion on things if you do decide to. Love yourself a little harder. Radiate kindness. Spread words of encouragement.”



However, that wasn’t the end of the exchange. Her critic wrote back, “You’ve been arrested twice for underage drinking and public intoxication just last year, so please tell me again you don’t like to drink or party lmao.”

“I love to drink and party!” she responded. “Yes you’re correct. I got put in the drunk tank when I was 17 for having a fake ID and drinking underage at a bar in Virginia Beach, and despite the fact most people have used a fake ID as well as drank underage, it was a dumb mistake on my behalf and an embarrassing one at that… Do these mistakes define me? No, stupid miniscule sh*t I learned from. Do these mistakes mean that I am human? Yes. Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone’s hard earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no. I have limitless respect [for] people who have the humility and maturity to admit when they need to fix something in their life.”

Affleck, 46, was spotted out multiple times with Sexton after he and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus ended their one-year relationship. Then, a few days later, Affleck was taken to rehab by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. This was his third visit to a rehab facility over the course of his career.

“[Garner] went over to check on him fearful of what she mind find, and sure enough found him with empty bottles strewn all over the house," a source previously told ET. "He reeked of alcohol and clearly had been on some type of bender, and was in terrible shape. Garner was very emotional but decided to take the situation into her own hands. She looked distraught."



