Looks like Ben Affleck and Playboy model Shauna Sexton are still going strong.

Affleck was snapped at his Pacific Palisades home on Wednesday for the first time since entering rehab on Aug. 22, and ET learned that the actor is being allowed to work out a few hours a day at his home while in treatment and is always accompanied by his sober coach and therapist.

On Wednesday, Sexton's blue car was also spotted outside of Affleck's home. A source tells ET that Affleck has kept in contact with Sexton while in rehab for the third time.

"He had stayed in touch with Shauna the entire time he was in rehab and the people at the facility and friends had huge concerns about it because she isn't sober," the source says. "She is a huge, red flag to everyone that is trying to support Ben with his process. Shauna is giving him false confidence and that is their biggest concern."

According to the source, Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Garner -- who drove him to rehab two weeks ago -- is also "frustrated" with the situation.

"Jen knows he is back at the house with Shauna and she is so painfully frustrated," the source says. "She knows he has to do this for himself."

Prior to Affleck going into rehab, Sexton was spotted with the Argo director on multiple occasions shortly after his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus after a year of dating. Last month, the two were all smiles as they were photographed at a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Los Angeles, as well as during a dinner date at Nobu Malibu.

Sexton, 22, recently hit back at an Instagram user that accused her of getting 46-year-old Affleck "thrown into rehab." The comment was in response to Sexton's post of herself with a glass of wine.

“It’s so bizarre to me that you follow me and have the energy to come to the comments section strictly to comment something negative,” Sexton wrote. “It’s even more bizarre to me that you can somehow correlate someone’s poor decisions to anyone other than that person. Never drank around or with him for the record.”

“Don’t pollute your brain with tabloid and media bullsh*t," she continued. "Form an educated opinion on things if you do decide to. Love yourself a little harder. Radiate kindness. Spread words of encouragement.”

When her critic wrote back, "You’ve been arrested twice for underage drinking and public intoxication just last year, so please tell me again you don’t like to drink or party lmao," Sexton once again replied and explained her run-ins with the law.

“I love to drink and party!” she responded. “Absolutely dude. Most 22 yers olds do. Yes you’re correct. I got put in the drunk tank when I was 17 for having a fake ID and drinking underage at a bar in Virginia Beach, and despite the fact most people have used a fake ID as well as drank underage, it was a dumb mistake on my behalf and an embarrassing one at that… Then the weekend of my 21st birthday I got obliterated and wound up getting left at a bar at the ocean front in Virginia Beach where I was again intoxicated publicly while trying to find a ride home. Do these mistakes define me? No, stupid miniscule sh*t I learned from. Do these mistakes mean that I am human? Yes. Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone’s hard earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no. I have limitless respect [for] people who have the humility and maturity to admit when they need to fix something in their life.”

"With that being said, Ben is a grown a** man, baby," she added. "He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22 year old for someone's 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

