Lindsay Shookus is looking better than ever following her split from Ben Affleck.

The 38-year-old Saturday Night Live producer was snapped following the show's premiere in New York City, looking stylish in a fitted black top, a pleated cream skirt and a black jacket draped across her shoulders. In pictures published by The Daily Mail, Shookus looked relaxed and cracked a smile while heading to the after-party.

Shookus and Affleck split in August after a year of dating. Interestingly enough, Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon, made a surprise appearance on SNL on Saturday playing embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during the cold open. A source tells ET that the script for the SNL opener wasn’t written until Friday, and that it was actually done very late. Damon flew in, arrived Saturday afternoon and went straight to dress rehearsal. They created the actor's look when he arrived at dress rehearsal.

SNL is back this weekend with Awkwafina and musical guest Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Shookus and Affleck are no longer in touch after their split. The 46-year-old actor is now rumored to be dating 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, and has been in rehab since Aug. 22.

"Despite Lindsay being a great partner for Ben, she is out of the picture," the source said. "She has a child and career and in no way could have been expected to be there 24/7."

Shookus appears to be thriving since the breakup. She recently took home an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series alongside her fellow SNL producers one year after she attended the annual awards ceremony with Affleck as her date. Shookus gushed about her dates this year -- two female pals -- in an Instagram post of her holding her trophy.

