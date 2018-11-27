Angelina Jolie is looking better than ever while continuing to fulfill her duties as UNCHR Special Envoy.

The 43-year-old star recently made an appearance at the PSVI Film Festival - Fighting Stigma through Film reception at the British Film Institute, where she stunned in a snow white Ralph & Russo asymmetric draped dress. Jolie paired the belted design with gold metallic heels and a bold red lip.

The mother of six mingled with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex at the event, which raised awareness on sexual violence and encourages action towards ending the crime. According to the royal family's Instagram about their meeting, it's also providing an opportunity for young filmmakers from conflict-affected and Commonwealth countries to fight stigma.

Jolie also spent time with British politician Jeremy Hunt, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

"With @refugees envoy Angelina Jolie at #PSVI film festival to discuss new Murad Code, named after Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad Basee," Hunt wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the two together. "Code will set standard for gathering evidence of sexual violence in conflicts. There must be justice for survivors! #TimeToAct."

In February, Jolie talked about balancing her duties as a mother with her passion for humanitarian work and also, her directing and acting career.

"You have your creative, and you have your work, and every day of your life is going to be about somehow growing as a person," she told Deadline Hollywood. "Somehow feeling you can contribute to the extent that you can get tribute."

"We’re all trying to find balance, as people," she continued. "I think to be a balanced person, you have to find those things that you just purely enjoy. But, of course, if you aren’t participating in the bigger picture of life, and in being somehow useful, and you aren’t doing something and growing, then really, you’ll find you’re not very happy. Really, you’ll have quite an empty life."

Meanwhile, a source told ET earlier this month that Jolie and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, are trying to come together to reach a custody agreement over their six kids, despite a trial date being set for their case. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Get a Trial Date for Their Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo Reveal Filming Has Ended on 'Come Away' with Sweet Photo

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Long Road to Divorce 2 Years After Their Split

Related Gallery