Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are trying to come together to reach a custody agreement, despite a trial date being set for their case.

A source tells ET "both parties are working together to try and reach an out-of-court settlement and avoid an actual trial."

ET learned on Monday that a custody trial was set for Dec. 4 and that both Jolie and Pitt wished to extend the appointment of Judge Ouderkirk as a temporary judge through till June 30, 2019.

"Both parties want what's best for the kids," the source adds. The news comes days after Jolie was in South Korea for the UNHCR. Her and Pitt's oldest sons, 16-year-old Maddox and 14-year-old Pax, came along for the trip, as ET's source says that Maddox was visiting a college.

UNHCR/JY KIM

Jolie -- who filed for divorce in September 2016 -- shares four more children with Pitt: 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In divorce docs, the actress asked for physical custody of their six children, but in November, Pitt responded to Jolie's divorce petition, asking for both joint legal and physical custody of the children.

The pair's tumultuous divorce has continued to play out in the public eye, but in September, a source told ET that the stars had turned over a new leaf, and attempted to improve their co-parenting relationship.

"Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house," the source said at the time. "It’s the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts."

“Angelina decided it was time to try to make things work and Brad was relieved and very ready for the offer," the source continued. "Brad has been dedicated to making peace throughout the process and now it finally seems like they are at a point where they can create a calmer situation for the kids."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Rande Iaboni.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Get a Trial Date for Their Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: The Long Road to Divorce Two Years After Announcing Their Split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Have a 'Secret Meeting,' Call a Truce Two Years After Split (Exclusive)

Related Gallery