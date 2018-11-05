A trial date has been set in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle.

According to court documents obtained by ET, a custody trial has been scheduled for Dec. 4, with the location yet to be determined.

The documents, which were filed on Monday, state that Pitt and Jolie wish to extend the appointment of Judge Ouderkirk as a temporary judge through till June 30, 2019.

This means Judge Ouderkirk will hear and determine all pretrial issues, requests and motions in their case and also preside over the trial.

At the judge’s discretion, Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, may be able to appear at the trial via telephone according to the court papers.

As with most hearings involving minors, it is expected that the courtroom will be sealed off to anyone other than the parties involved.

News broke in September 2016 that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, and an attorney for the actress, Robert Offer, told the Associated Press that the decision was made "for the health of the family."

She also asked for physical custody of their six children, but in November, Pitt responded to Jolie's divorce petition, asking for both joint legal and physical custody of the children in his filing.

A tense custody battle has ensued and in August, a source close to the situation told ET that the two had reached an interim agreement.

A second source told ET that an interim agreement had been in place for a while, and a more permanent deal was yet to be decided.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

