Things are heating up in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's child support case.

The former couple has made headlines over the last few days as they've battled it out in pointed divorce filings. Now, a source tells ET that Jolie "just wants the marriage to be over."

The Oscar-winning actress recently accused Pitt in court documents of not paying any "meaningful" child support for their six children since their separation. Pitt's team, meanwhile, filed their response on Wednesday, claiming that he's paid Jolie over $9 million since their September 2016 split.

"Respondent has previously loaned Petitioner $8.0 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of Petitioner and the minor children," the documents read, while his lawyers claimed that Jolie's effort to schedule a hearing on the subject was a "thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage."

ET's source says the actress just wants "everything to be straight and fair and to move on." "[Angelina's] main focus has always been to co-parent with Brad," the source adds.

“She gave up a year and a half of work to be with the children and is only now going back to work to pay off the house that she needed to buy because Brad kept their family home,” the source claims.

Jolie's legal team had a few choice words for Pitt's filing as well. In a statement to ET on Wednesday, Samantha Bley DeJean of the Law Offices of Bley and Bley said that her client's request for child support "was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects."

"What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children," the statement read. "Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents. Brad was asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina and the children, but instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan. Angelina will of course honor that loan. A loan is not; however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate."

"Angelina is asking Brad to pay 50 percent of the children’s expenses. He has not. Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years," the statement continued. "Child support is not optional in California. Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing."

ET has reached out to Pitt's rep for comment. See more on the pair's divorce in the video below.

Reporting by Rande Iaboni.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 'Tense' Divorce Is 'Far From the Finish Line' (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt Claims He's Paid Angelina Jolie $9 Million Since Split, Says She's 'Manipulating Media Coverage'

Angelina Jolie 'Ramping Up a Battle' When It Comes to Brad Pitt Custody Fight, Source Says (Exclusive)

Related Gallery