Shooting just wrapped on Angelina Jolie’s next project Come Away. Her co-star David Oyelowo celebrated by sharing a sweet photo of the cast and crew, showcasing the actress’s look for the film!

In the photo, the Oscar-winner offers up a little smile while rocking a head of curly blonde locks that is fluffed up on both sides. Although the look is likely a wig, she definitely pulls it off! The 43-year-old actress also wears an elegant full-length black dress in the still, presumably the attire of her character. Oyelowo, who took the photo, offers the camera a big smile down below.

“Our film COME AWAY is now in the can!” Oyelowo captioned the photo. “Can’t wait to share this magical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan with you all.”

As he hinted, the film centers on the main characters of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland reimagined as siblings attempting to help their parents cope with the death of their oldest child. Oyelowo and Jolie play Jack and Rose, the children’s aforementioned parents. Peter is played by Jordan Nash while Alice is played by Keira Chansa. Both children happily pose in the photo as well.

This isn't the first time she's been spotted on set rocking the blonde wig. In Sept., she was photographed wearing the fetching 'do, a white blouse, green skirt and matching apron while walking around behind the scenes.

In the comments section of the new photo, one fan asked Oyelowo what he’s learned from working with Jolie. He responded, “Excellence never sleeps.”

