Angelina Jolie Rocks a Blonde Wig on Set of 'Come Away' -- See the Pic!

Angelina Jolie looks nearly unrecognizable in her latest public sighting!

The 43-year-old actress was photographed on the set of her new fantasy film, Come Away, in Hollywood, California, earlier this week, rocking a look that certainly turned heads.

Jolie was seen sporting a blonde wig, a major contrast from her dark brunette locks. She was also dressed in full costume as her character, Rose, wearing a high-waisted green skirt with a white blouse and brown ballet flats.

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Come Away is a prequel to Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland. It's Jolie's latest project since filming wrapped on Maleficent 2, which she stars in alongside Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Jolie appears to be keeping herself busy amid her difficult custody battle with Brad Pitt over their six children. A source told ET earlier this month that the actress recently reached out to Pitt to try to put their differences aside and improve their co-parenting relationship.

"Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house," the source said at the time. "It’s the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts."

"Angelina decided it was time to try to make things work and Brad was relieved and very ready for the offer," the source continued. "Brad has been dedicated to making peace throughout the process and now it finally seems like they are at a point where they can create a calmer situation for the kids."

