Brad Pitt's rumored love interest, Neri Oxman, is setting the record straight.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 42-year-old MIT professor "emphatically" denies ever dating the actor, after the two were romantically linked in the spring.

According to the outlet, Oxman is actually dating hedge funder William A. Ackman. However, she had nothing but amazing things to say about Pitt, praising him for being "the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood."

"He brings together the timely and the timeless," she said. "Which is what cinema is all about."

Oxman also briefly discussed what it was like having paparazzi stake out in front of MIT's Media Lab as the rumor mill went wild with reports that she was dating Pitt. She says she purposely walked out with a copy of the Feynman Lectures, a physic textbook, and an LP of The Golden Record as a shameless plug for science.

"The Golden Record beats the Caviar quilted flap bag on any given day," she said of the phonograph record, which is audio from the capsule that went to Mars in 1977. "Toting the ultimate message to the moon was my message in a bottle to the paparazzi. The Feynman Lectures followed."

Sources told ET back in April that despite reports, Pitt and Oxman were just good friends and not romantically linked. One source said the two were introduced through a friend who thought Oxman would be the perfect person to help Pitt with some of his architectural questions after the 54-year-old actor took up sculpting following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

"They hit it off immediately and have been close for months," a source said at the time. "They have so much in common intellectually and truly enjoy each other's company. [Pitt] is thrilled to be around someone who isn't all about Hollywood. He talks about her attitude toward fame and the A-list scene and he feels her apathetic view is refreshing."

"Brad's friends were secretly hoping he was ready to date and everyone loves Neri," the source added. "She is beautiful and smart and his friends feel he can't go wrong."

