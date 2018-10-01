Brad Pitt Makes Rare Appearance at Art Auction and Is Handsome as Ever

Brad Pitt stepped out over the weekend to support an important cause.

The 54-year-old actor attended the Silverlake Conservatory of Music 2018 Annual Benefit and Art Auction in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he appeared to be in good spirits. Pitt smiled as he sat at a table, sporting a plain white T-shirt under a blazer and rocking his ever-present newsboy cap.

The Silverlake Conservatory of Music is a non-profit organization that facilitates music education and teaches musicians of all skill levels, though it focuses primarily on the youth. Saturday's event included performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and K.D. Lang.

Shutterstock

Pitt is currently busy filming the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino crime drama, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he stars opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt was recently snapped filming scenes with Lena Dunham on set in Los Angeles.

The movie is set in 1969 L.A., with DiCaprio playing former TV Western star Rick Dalton and Pitt playing his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. According to a press release, the two are "struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore." The film also features Margot Robbie as late actress Sharon Tate, alongside Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, James Marsden and Damian Lewis. It's expected to hit theaters July 26, 2019, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder.

Meanwhile, it's been two years since Pitt and his estranged wife, 43-year-old Angelina Jolie, split. Last month, a source told ET that though the two A-listers have been engaged in a difficult custody battle over their six children since Jolie filed for divorce on Sept. 20, 2016, the actress recently reached out to Pitt to improve their co-parenting relationship.

"Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house," the source said. "It’s the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts."

“Angelina decided it was time to try to make things work and Brad was relieved and very ready for the offer," the source continued. "Brad has been dedicated to making peace throughout the process and now it finally seems like they are at a point where they can create a calmer situation for the kids."

For more on Pitt and Jolie's current relationship, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lena Dunham Films Scenes With Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: The Long Road to Divorce Two Years After Announcing Their Split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Have a 'Secret Meeting,' Call a Truce Two Years After Split (Exclusive)