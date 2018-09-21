Lena Dunham is spending some quality time with Brad Pitt.

The two are currently working together on the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and were spotted filming scenes for the film in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actor was sporting a bright yellow printed shirt with jeans and sunglasses, while the former Girls star looked cozy in a bo-chic dress. They were also joined by actress Margaret Qualley, clad in denim shorts and a rainbow crop top.

Although it's still early on in the filming process, it sounds like the cast has already become comfortable around each other. According to an eyewitness, the trio was casually chatting, and at one point, Dunham seemed to have no problem pulling up her dress to adjust her bloomers in front of her co-stars.

Pitt portrays the role of Cliff Booth, the longtime stunt double of former Western TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), while Dunham plays a character named Gypsy.

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie is set in 1969 Los Angeles, when Booth and Dalton are "struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore," according to a press release. It also features stars like Margot Robbie as late actress Sharon Tate, along with Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, James Marsden and Damian Lewis. It's expected to hit theaters July 26, 2019, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder.

