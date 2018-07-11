Lena Dunham Shares Touching Post About Health With Side-By-Side Body Transformation Pics

Lena Dunham wants people to know that just because someone looks skinny doesn’t mean they are healthy.

The 32-year-old writer-actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share side-by-side images of herself almost a year apart. The photo on the left was taken in April 2017, where Dunham is noticeably thinner in a dark mini-dress and ankle boots.

“On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of at abloid about diets that work,” she wrote. “Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy.”

In a more recent image, Dunham is seen with her dog on the street.

“On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits,” the caption continued.

The Girls creator admitted that she still “sometimes looks at the left picture "longingly” but added, “I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.”

It's been a challenging few years for Dunham, who underwent a total hysterectomy – the removal of one’s cervix and uterus -- and split from her boyfriend of five years, Jack Antonoff, in January.

