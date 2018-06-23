Lena Dunham Cozies Up to 'Best Friend' and Ex Jack Antonoff in New Selfie

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff may not be boyfriend and girlfriend, but they're still "best friends."

The 32-year-old Girls star shared a selfie of herself and her former musician beau getting cozy on Friday night. In the snap, Antonoff is smiling and looking at a screen, while Dunham rests her head on his shoulder.

"Best friends 4ever," the Lenny Letter co-creator captioned the sweet Instagram pic that shows that they're still friendly exes. The 34-year-old Bleachers singer-songwriter and Dunham called it quits in January after five years of dating. At the time, the actress' rep, Cindi, Berger, told ET that "the breakup was amicable."

Following their breakup, Antonoff shut down speculations that he had already started dating other people.

“Normally I would never address rumors,” he wrote on Twitter. “But I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. Those relationships are deeply important and sacred.”

He then clarified, “With that said, I’m not seeing anyone. Lol.”

Meanwhile in May, Dunham penned a personal piece for Vogue where she opened up about "mourning" her breakup with Antonoff.

"We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say," Dunham wrote. "That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common). That anger wasn't sexy or sustainable. That our hearts were still broken from trying so hard to fix it but no longer uncertain about whether or not we could. The finality nearly killed me, and I remember muttering, ‘But what if we still went on dates?' He laughed sadly. ‘Whatever you want.'"

For more on why the couple parted ways, watch the video below.

