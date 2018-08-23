Looks like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still far from amicable.

Despite recently reaching an interim custody agreement, a source tells ET that the actor is "sickened" by his estranged wife and her legal team for letting their child custody battle play out in public.

“He wants this settled out of sight," the source says of Pitt, who is currently in Los Angeles with their six children -- Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. “He knows this isn’t fair to the children. He’s saddened that they have to be a part of this [public fight].”

The source adds that even with their latest legal agreement, this is just the beginning for Pitt and Jolie as they continue the divorce process.

"There’s a long road ahead,” the source says. "There is still a lot of sorting out to do."

An additional source told ET earlier this week that Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 54, recently had a planned custody hearing, though it was no longer necessary after reaching the interim agreement. At this time, there are no further details on the specifics of the agreement.

“The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator," the source said. "There was no longer a need for the hearing."

