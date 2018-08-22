Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's heated custody battle over their six children together, the two recently reached an interim custody arrangement, a source close to the situation tells ET.

According to the source, Jolie and Pitt had a planned custody hearing though it was no longer necessary after reaching the agreement. At this time, there are not details on the specifics of the agreement.

The source says, “The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator.”

“There was no longer a need for the hearing,” the source adds.

Additionally, the source tells ET that “Angelina is enjoying the last few days of summer before school starts,” adding, “she is helping the children heal with their father.”

ET has reached out to reps for both Jolie and Pitt.

-- Reporting by Rande Iaboni

