Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are so linked that they even smell like each other!

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones star opens up about her beauty routine for Elle, and reveals that she and her fiance wear the same men’s cologne.

"I love Le Labo Santal 33,” Turner dishes, noting it costs $184 per bottle. "My fiance, [Joe Jonas], and I can both use it. The musky smell is a little more manly, but I like men’s cologne. We also have it in candles all over our house.”

Turner and Jonas first got engaged in October 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. Turner has also grown close with Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to Joe’s younger brother, Nick Jonas.

In fact, earlier this month, Turner attended Chopra’s engagement party in Amsterdam, where she got a piggyback ride from the bride-to-be.

“Sisterhood,” Chopra captioned a clip at the time. “#TheJSisters #HighHeelFails.”

For more from Turner, watch the clip below:

