Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just killed Halloween.

While the DNCE singer made headlines for dressing up as his fiancee's Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, for a Halloween party last weekend, the couple's newest costumes might just take the cake.

The pair couldn't have looked more perfect as they dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams for the holiday on Wednesday, taking to social media to share their spot-on ensembles. From her flawlessly spooky makeup to her long black wig to her chilling expression, Turner made quite the Morticia. Jonas, meanwhile, completed his Gomez look with a pinstripe suit, slicked-back hair and a mustache.

"Happy Halloween from Morticia & Gomez Addams," he wrote on Instagram.

While Jonas paid tribute to Turner's GOT character with his last costume, fans shouldn't expect the former Jonas Brother to make an appearance on the upcoming final season of the HBO series.

"I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas recently told Variety of a possible cameo. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Jonas added. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

