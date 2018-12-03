Bradley Cooper Shows Up to Support Irina Shayk at Versace Fashion Show

Bradley Cooper is supporting his better half!

The 43-year-old actor was spotted leaving the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange building in New York on Sunday night, where his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, walked the runway.

Following the show, 32-year-old Shayk -- wearing leather pants, a denim shirt and a black fanny pack -- departed the venue in a car with Cooper, who opted for dark pants and jacket, black boots and a blue hoodie.

Cooper, who was also holding a Philadelphia Eagles hat, seemed in good spirits, even turning to the cameras to smile and wave.

During her time on the runway, Shayk stunned in a dark dress with white-and-gold details. With her hair slicked back and fresh-faced makeup, Shayk looked gorgeous on the catwalk.

The parents' night out -- they share 1-year-old daughter, Lea -- comes ahead of what is sure to be a busy award show season for Cooper, who directed and starred in A Star Is Born.

" We're just doing it together," Cooper recently told ET's Lauren Zima of navigating award show season with his co-star, Lady Gaga.

