Jennifer Garner couldn’t be prouder of her former Alias co-star, Bradley Cooper.

The 46-year-old actress, who played opposite Cooper in the spy drama, honored the 43-year-old A Star Is Born actor and director at the American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. This came just days after she paid tribute to her other Alias co-star, Michael Vartan, on his 50th birthday.

Garner spoke about her longtime friend, co-star, and one of the evening’s honorees very fondly. Noting she was one of the first people who met Cooper when he touched down in Hollywood, she mused, "I took him home and made him dinner… I’m still making him dinner.”

Garner went on to gush about the first-time director, saying, "There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them. Tells us, we know the very heart of them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper.”

Clad in a black turtleneck sweater and flared-out black tulle skirt, Garner could not hide her affection for Cooper.

"Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start,” she said to her friend. "It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with Cooper at the event where he was thrilled to be honored.

“Tonight is a really interesting one, just in that the thought of it makes me want to crawl into a hole,” he said, laughing. “But when I just sit back, I really just want to enjoy it and embrace it. So many of my friends are here.”

