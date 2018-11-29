Bradley Cooper is getting a lot of praise for A Star Is Born, and the talented actor was feeling the love on Thursday as the 32nd American Cinematheque Award honoree.

The 43-year-old actor walked the red carpet outside the star-studded gala, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where he stopped to talk with ET's Lauren Zima about his role in the spotlight at the big event.

"Tonight is a really interesting one, just in that the thought of it makes me want to crawl into a hole," Cooper admitted with a laugh. "But when I just sit back, I really just want to enjoy it and embrace it."

Cooper added that one thing he really appreciated was getting support from his close friends, who turned out for the black-tie affair to cheer him on.

One friend who stepped out for the big night was Cooper's co-star, Lady Gaga, who stunned in a gorgeous, curve-hugging, semi-sheer ivory gown.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cooper -- who both starred in and directed A Star Is Born -- said that he and Gaga have managed to stay connected following the weeks of intense promotion ahead of the movie's release back in October.

"She's very busy, but we text and we see each other every couple of weeks," Cooper shared. "I love doing Q&As, so we've done a couple of those together, so that's been great."

With the unofficial awards season underway, A Star Is Born is already getting quite a bit of Oscars buzz, with particular praise being directed at the film's score, as well as Gaga's breakthrough performance, and Cooper's helming of the film, which marked his directorial debut.

Cooper is no stranger to the complicated terrain of awards season -- having already been nominated for four Oscars in the last six years, while Gaga isn't quite as well versed when it comes to campaigning for a nomination (although she was nominated for Best Original Song and performed live at the 2016 Oscars).

However, Cooper said he isn't guiding her through the madness, but rather experiencing it alongside her, explaining, "We're just doing it together."

As for rumors about the pair performing a song from A Star Is Born at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony, Cooper shrugged off the suggestion.

"That's way too premature," he shared. "Let's just wait and see."

For more on Cooper and Gaga's experiences working together on the popular musical romantic drama, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bradley Cooper Had Another Rocker in Mind to Play Opposite Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born'

Bradley Cooper Named 2018's 'Sexiest Triple Threat'!

Why Bradley Cooper's Dog Charlie Is the Real Scene-Stealer of 'A Star is Born' (Exclusive)



