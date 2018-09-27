Yas, queen!

Lady Gaga channeled Queen Elizabeth I in a stunning, ornate Renaissance-inspired gown at the London premiere of A Star Is Born on Thursday, and it's absolutely everything.

The multitalented performer stunned in a pearl embroidered, embellished gold-and-white, off-the-shoulder corseted dress with voluminous sleeves and ruff collar from the fall/winter 2013 archive collection from Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton.

The singer and actress is known to be a fan of McQueen, and has always pulled off the line's statement looks flawlessly. She considers the ensemble she wore at the 2010 MTV VMAs from the late designer's last collection as her "No. 1 look."

The dramatic, regal dress was softened by her gorgeous glam of feathery lashes, white liner, pinky lip gloss and matte skin, complemented by a romantic updo and smooth, swept bangs.

The star recently revealed her unexpected celebrity crush on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Watch our exclusive interview with Gaga at the Los Angeles premiere:

