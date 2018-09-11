Stars often go all out for press tours, serving up gorgeous designer getups back-to-back. And why wouldn't they? With a monthlong lineup of promotional events and premieres to attend, an A-list lady has every excuse to have numerous outfits on hand. (Just ask Blake Lively, who committed to numerous pantsuits for her new film, A Simple Favor.)

One particular actress who has caught our eye lately is none other than Lady Gaga. Granted, she has been a modern fashion icon for years, thanks to her risk-taking style, but her recent red-carpet ensembles in support of her highly anticipated film A Star Is Born, opposite co-star and director Bradley Cooper, is making headlines.

She first made our jaws completely drop as she rolled up to the Venice Film Festival premiere in a breathtaking pink feathered gown from Valentino Haute Couture. She didn't stop there, as every single outfit since then has been one stunner after another -- solidifying her status as a true Hollywood movie star.

To keep up with Gaga's incredible looks, we're gathering every outfit you can't miss from the multitalented artist. Keep checking back as the songstress has more major fashion moments up her sleeve until the film's release in October.

Feast your eyes ahead.

In Iris van Herpen for press interviews during Toronto International Film Festival

In Ralph & Russo Couture and Chopard jewelry at a post-screening event during TIFF

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé and Chopard jewelry at the TIFF premiere

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Chopard jewelry at the TIFF premiere

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Ralph & Russo during a press conference at TIFF

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé at Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party during TIFF

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In Valentino Haute Couture at the Venice Film Festival premiere

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

In vintage Azzedine Alaïa at a photocall during the Venice Film Festival

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Learn the backstory behind the film:

