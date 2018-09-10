For Lady Gaga, working with Bradley Cooper was a uniquely comfortable experience and one she'll cherish.

Gaga and Cooper recently sat down with ET's Keltie Knight while promoting their new film A Star Is Born and the singer-turned-movie star said she felt "humbled and happy" to be a part of Cooper's directorial debut.

"He's so talented. And he's such a visionary and so brilliant, it could just make me cry," Gaga gushed. "I just believe in him so much, and I believed in him before he came to my home."

Gaga recently revealed that her collaboration with Cooper came about when the actor visited her house and the two hit it off brilliantly over pasta and the piano.

"I just thought he was one of the most brilliant actors in the world and then when I met him in person, he was one of the kindest people I've ever met," Gaga recalled. "When we were together we were just so comfortable together and this whole thing that's happening is beautiful."

The singer also marveled at the positive reception they've been getting for the film -- which is the latest in a line of remakes of the 1937 original -- and the impact it's had on those who've seen it.

"Anytime you make art and people receive it and feel something, you feel that you've communicated to the world," Gaga explained. "That's why we are artists. That's our form of communication. Through art."

In the film, Gaga stars as Ally, an unknown singer-songwriter who is discovered and mentored by Cooper's Jackson Maine, a grizzled, world-weary country star.

"The chemistry was instant," Cooper said of his first meeting with Gaga. "[From] the minute that she was kind enough to let me come and talk to her about this potential project."

"So the fact that we forged a friendship by creating art together is kind of the most idyllic way to use that chemistry," he added.

For more from Cooper and Gaga on their hotly anticipated collaboration, check out the video below.

A Star Is Born hits theaters Oct. 5.

