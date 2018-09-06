We all know that Lady Gaga has an amazing voice, and her forthcoming film, A Star Is Born, is showcasing her incredible talents.

The "Til It Happens To You" songstress retweeted a new teaser on her social media page on Thursday, where her character, Ally, has a special moment with Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine. The clip shows the two sitting outside of a grocery store parking lot at night before Gaga begins to belt out in a soft tune.

"Tell me something boy, are you tired trying to fill that void or do you need more? Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?" a brunette Gaga sings as Bradley asks, "Is that me? Did you just write that now?"

The GRAMMY winner then stands up, saying, "I started writing this song the other day, maybe that could work, like, as a chorus or something." Her beautiful vocals are then put front and center as she stands up, starts singing and scenes from the drama flash by onscreen.

Additionally, Gaga also shared a handful of other clips from the movie, one titled "A Way Out" featuring Dave Chappelle and another of Cooper playing the guitar.

A Star Is Born, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week, follows the musical arc and romantic journey of the movie's two lead characters. Both Gaga and Cooper contributed to the writing on the film's soundtrack, with the 43-year-old actor lending his songwriting talents to four tracks and the 32-year-old "Million Reasons" singer earning writing credits on 13.

The film arrives in theaters on Oct. 5. See more in the video below.

