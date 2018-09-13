Lady Gaga has definitely had a number of unforgettable fashion moments throughout her career, but in her mind, one look tops them all.

The 32-year-old singer is the latest celebrity to participate in Vogue's 73 Questions series, in which she's asked about her "No. 1 look." Gaga says it's the showstopping Alexander McQueen outfit she wore at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, which is from the last collection the late designer worked on before his death in January of that year.

The iconic look featured a high-neck red, gold and black gown, a matching feather headpiece and the late designer's famous sky-high armadillo heels.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz

"The number one look in my career I would say is at the MTV Music Awards when I wore Alexander McQueen from his very last collection before he died," Gaga says.

"I have a very immediate emotional reaction to fashion," she notes. "I like that fashion can both be a form of expression and a form of hiding."

Gaga says she considers Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's to be the most fashionable fictional character ever, and also calls "Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's" her current go-to look. The "Born This Way" singer stunned during the video, sporting a long-sleeved white dress paired with black sunglasses and a chic updo indeed reminiscent of Hepburn.

Later in the interview, Gaga, of course, gushes about her latest project, the critically acclaimed A Star Is Born -- particularly, about her co-star and director, Bradley Cooper.

"Bradley Cooper is an incredible actor, an incredible director, absolutely an incredible friend all the way around," she says. "I'm so excited for people to see his talent."

Meanwhile, it's safe to say Gaga has been killing it in the fashion department during the Star Is Born press tour, dazzling in glam outfits all around the world. She's also being praised for her performance in the film, recently getting a standing ovation at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival during a Q&A panel, which brought her to tears.

ET recently spoke to both Gaga and Cooper, and Cooper talked about their chemistry together.

"The chemistry was instant," Cooper said of his first meeting with Gaga. "[From] the minute that she was kind enough to let me come and talk to her about this potential project."

"So the fact that we forged a friendship by creating art together is kind of the most idyllic way to use that chemistry," he added.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Shine Brighter Than Ever in 'A Star Is Born' (Review)

Every Jaw-Dropping Look Lady Gaga Has Worn For the 'A Star Is Born' Press Tour

Lady Gaga 'Humbled' to Work With 'Visionary' Bradley Cooper in His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)