Lady Gaga Reveals Her Unusual First Celebrity Crush!

Before Lady Gaga was a triple-threat star, she had a celebrity crush of her own. Of course, Mother Monster didn’t pick a traditional male lead as the object of her affection.

During Thursday’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gaga plays a game of “Burning Questions” with the comedian host, admitting that her first celebrity crush was 45-year-old actor Adrien Brody. DeGeneres admits hers was Michael Jackson.

While Gaga never dated the Oscar winner, she's had several high-profile romances, including Taylor Kinney. The pair ended their engagement in 2016 after more than five years together.

Adrien Brody attends the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 on Sept. 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Getty Images

Kinney recently told ET that he is “only proud” of his ex and her accomplishments when it comes to the highly anticipated film A Star Is Born. “I want it to do really, really well,” he said earlier this month.

Gaga -- who is currently dating Hollywood agent Christian Carino -- is thrilled to be promoting the new movie, but admits to DeGeneres that once filming wrapped, she was eager to distance herself from her character, Ally.

"I literally dyed my hair blonde the night that we stopped shooting because I wanted to get out of it as soon as possible,” she reveals. "Without giving away the end of the film, there is some tremendous emotion and tragedy, so I wanted to get her out. But to be honest, she’s still in here.”

Also while on Ellen, the 32-year-old singer-turned-actress shares with fans that she sleeps in “nothing” and that her favorite body part is her “nose.”

Earlier this month, Gaga opened up to ET about A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, praising his “beautiful” singing voice. Watch the clip below for more from that exclusive interview:

