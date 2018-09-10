Taylor Kinney is offering his famous ex, Lady Gaga, his full support when it comes to her latest foray into acting, A Star Is Born!



“Proud. Only proud,” the 37-year-old leading man told ET at the #OneChicago press day in Chicago when asked how he felt about seeing his ex tackling the big screen. “I want it to do really, really well.”



This comes just days after Gaga shared how she and her co-star (and director) Bradley Cooperdecided to make the film.



"I actually was performing at a cancer fundraiser for Sean Parker and I sang the song 'La Vie En Rose,' which, not to give it away, but it is in the film, and I sang that song, and the very next day, he wanted to meet me and he came over to my home," Gaga, 32, told ET's Keltie Knight at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. "I opened the door, and the second I looked into his eyes I felt an instant connection to him."



As Gaga tells it, the pair were soon singing together at her piano after sharing a meal.



"We're both from the East Coast, we're both coming from Italian families, I was like, 'Are you hungry?' I cooked him up some leftover pasta, and we were eating, and before I knew it, he said, 'I would like to sing with you, if that's OK.' And we went to the piano, and I printed out the sheet music for a song that he wanted to sing called 'Midnight Special,'" she said. "I sat down and started to play, and he began to sing and I just stopped instantly in my tracks, and I looked at him and I said, 'Bradley, you have an incredible voice -- you sing from your gut, you sing from your soul, you sing from the nectar of your being.'"



"He said, 'Should we film it?' So he filmed it on his iPhone, and we all of a sudden started to sing together, harmonizing and laughing and looking at each other," Gaga continued. "It was instantaneous, and I knew in this moment that I could make this film with him, and I truly believe that there's no other actor or director in the world that could have played this role or made this film."



And the rest, as they say, is history. However, the “Million Reasons” singer didn’t stop there. She also said that, if Cooper wanted, he could definitely have a thriving singing career.



"If he wants to, he can do anything,” she stated.



A Star Is Born arrives on Oct. 5, and the new season of Chicago Fire premieres on Sept. 26 at 9/8 CT on NBC.



