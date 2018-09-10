Lady Gaga is getting candid on her everyday battle with chronic pain.

The 32-year-old singer covers the October issue of Vogue, and in her accompanying interview with the magazine, she explains why she often gets frustrated with others who don't understand the disorder.

"I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real," admits Gaga, who revealed via Twitter last September that she suffers from extreme nerve pain. "For me, and I think for many others, it’s really a cyclone of anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma and panic disorder, all of which sends the nervous system into overdrive, and then you have nerve pain as a result."

"People need to be more compassionate," she continues. "Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you're going to feel."

Vogue

Later in the interview, Gaga also explains what it was like working with Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born. The two play love interests in the movie, which has already received rave reviews from critics since its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

"[Bradley] sings from his gut, from the nectar! I knew instantly: This guy could play a rock star," Gaga recalls. "And I don’t think there are a lot of people in Hollywood who can. That was the moment I knew this film could be something truly special.”

And Cooper agrees. Vogue also chats with the 43-year-old actor for the feature, where he discusses his instant chemistry "click" with Gaga, while also revealing some interesting behind-the-scenes details about the film.

"At Stagecoach, four minutes before Willie Nelson went on, we hopped onstage," he explains. "That was real. At Glastonbury, I got onstage in front of 80,000 people. It was nuts."

"But Lady Gaga is so good that if the world I’d created wasn’t authentic, it would stand out in a second," he adds. "Everything had to be raised to her level.”

A Star is Born hits theaters Oct. 5. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more on the movie and how Gaga's role came to be.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Recall the 'Magical' Day They Decided to Make 'A Star Is Born' (Exclusive)

Lady Gaga Puts Her Incredible Voice Front and Center in New 'A Star Is Born' Clip

Fall Preview 2018: How Lady Gaga Conquered Music, Fashion and Film in Just a Decade

Related Gallery