Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's first full single from A Star Is Born is here!

After much anticipation, the debut track from the motion picture soundtrack was released by Interscope Records on Thursday, and as expected, it's perfect.

In the movie, Cooper and Gaga perform the original song together as country-rock legend Jackson Maine and cater waiter turned singer Ally, respectively. The track was written by Gaga, with help from Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

"Tell me something good, are you happy in this modern world?" Cooper croons. "Or do you need more? Is there something that you're searching for?"

About one minute in, Gaga softly jumps in, singing, "Tell me something, boy, aren't you tired trying to fill that void? Boy, do you need more? Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?"

If the track release isn't enough to get you excited for A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga also released the accompanying music video for "Shallow" via her YouTube page, which features footage from the upcoming film. Listen and watch below:

A Star Is Born, which marks Cooper's directorial debut, premieres Oct. 5, the same day the soundtrack is due. The album features 19 songs and 15 dialogue tracks and is currently available for pre-order.

Earlier this week, ET caught up with Cooper at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where he talked about all the very "real-life people" in the movie.

"My ear doctor is the ear doctor, half the crew is in the movie, a lot of my friends from grad school," Cooper shared. "That's the best thing about being able to make a movie is you get to cast the movie."

Hear from the exclusive chat in the video below.

