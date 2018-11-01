Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's first couples costume as husband and wife is very timely.

The newlyweds are clearly fans of the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, as they dressed up as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's characters from the film for Halloween. In a selfie shared on Falchuk's Instagram on Wednesday, Paltrow takes on the character of Ally (Gaga), sporting a brown wig, leather jacket and a big smile.

As for her new husband, Falchuk embodies the character of Jack (Cooper) in a brown cowboy hat, tan jacket and some slight scruff.

"Happy," the TV producer captioned the photo.

Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, aren't the only power couple to channel Jack and Ally. On Wednesday's The Wendy Williams Show, Giuliana and Bill Rancic appeared on the program dressed as the beloved A Star Is Born characters.

While we're loving this couples costume idea, it'd be hard to top Paltrow and Falchuk's Halloween getups from last year, when they paid homage to Paltrow's 1995 mystery thriller, Se7en.

In celebration of one of the greatest twist endings in modern cinema, the actress dressed up as her butchered character, complete with a cardboard box around her head and a shocked expression on her face. Falchuk, in turn, rocked an orange jumpsuit with shackles binding his wrists and crisp white shoes, perfectly recreating John Doe's ensemble in the desert, after having murdered Paltrow's character.

Here's a look at some other epic celebrity costumes:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About ‘Optimistic’ Approach to Her ‘Fantastic’ Marriage to Brad Falchuk

Beyonce and JAY-Z Should Win Gold Medals for Their Olympian Costumes

Heidi Klum Finally Found Her Shrek for Epic Couples Costume (Exclusive)

Related Gallery