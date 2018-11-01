Beyonce and JAY-Z Should Win Gold Medals for Their Olympian Costumes

Beyonce and JAY-Z put some serious thought into their couples costume for Halloween.

On Wednesday, the mother of three shared several photos of the power couple dressed as Olympians Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith. Both athletes are known for being trailblazers of the black sporting community.

Beyonce looked nearly identical to Joyner as she dressed up in her iconic outfit from the 1988 Olympics Trials, in which she set the world record for the 100m, which still stands. She also holds the record for the 200m.

The 37-year-old singer made sure every detail of her outfit was perfect, posing in a one-legged pink Adidas unitard, with Joyner's number, 371, stuck on the front.

Florence Griffith Joyner runs down the track during the Olympic Trials on Jan. 1, 1988. Getty Images Sport

As for JAY-Z, he also made sure to pay proper tribute to Smith with his spot-on costume. The 48-year-old rapper posed with his wife while emulating Smith's legendary Black Power salute, a symbolic protest against racism in the U.S., during the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. Athlete John Carlos also saluted during the ceremony.

Getty Images

Beyonce has been into dressing up as some real-life stars this Halloween. Earlier this week, she posted several photos of herself as Toni Braxton, or rather Phoni Braxton. Needless to say, she nailed it.

Check out the epic costume:

