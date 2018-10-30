Beyoncé just slayed Halloween!

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing pics of her epic costume this year, and while she's had plenty of amazing getups in the past, we think this one may be her most creative yet.

The "Sorry" singer dressed as Toni Braxton, and looked nearly unrecognizable in a black wig, referring to herself as "Phoni Braxton." Rocking a white bodysuit, high-waisted jeans and a leather jacket, Beyoncé flawlessly recreated Braxton's look from the cover of her self-titled album, which was released in July 1993.

Queen Bey usually avoids captioning her Insta pics, but for these posts, she couldn't help herself from sending a little "love" to "one of our talented legends."

"Thank you for the countless bops," one of the posts, dedicated to Braxton, read. "Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

We only have one thing to say to that:

