Lady Gaga continues to slay the red carpet!

The multitalented performer honored her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, at the 32nd American Cinematheque Award Presentation in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening.

Gaga stunned in a cream-colored semi-sheer halter dress by Azzedine Alaïa for the occasion, accessorized with sparkly drop earrings.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For makeup and hair, the pop-star-turned-actress rocked an intricate braid updo, bold brows, thick cat eye, lush lashes and a classic red lip for a retro vibe.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The blonde beauty has channeled her inner Hollywood starlet for many red carpet looks since the film's release in September with one ridiculously glamorous, elegant ensemble after another. The 32-year-old entertainer, who recently got engaged to agent boyfriend Christian Carino, is garnering lots of buzz for awards season and we can't wait to see what she'll wear come 2019!

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Gaga ahead of the ceremony about Cooper.

"It just makes my heart sing. I am so happy to be here tonight," Gaga gushed. "He is such an incredible director and, you know, he made me a better actress."

For more on Gaga's jaw-dropping style, see below:

