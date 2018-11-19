No objections here!

Lady Gaga is known for her fashion prowess, but on Sunday night, the A Star Is Born actress took a page out of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s playbook at the 10th Annual Governors Awards in Hollywood, California.

The 32-year-old performer attended the event in a bold black strapless Valentino gown, which featured puffy sleeves and a voluminous body to it, looking much like the robes of the famous Supreme Court justice.

Gaga rocked dark eye makeup and kept her blonde locks straightened and brushed back off her shoulders for the glam event.

Though Gaga has been embracing her glam side lately during the A Star Is Born press tour, she's also taken the time to give back.

Last week, Gaga visited a California shelter to spend time with those who had been affected by the recent California wild fires. She also brought a large stack of pizzas with her to those who had been displaced from their homes.

