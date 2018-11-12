Lady Gaga is standing strong with her community as they face the devastating aftermath of the California wildfires.

The performer stopped by a Red Cross evacuation shelter at Pacific Palisades High School on Sunday -- after evacuating her own home amid the Woolsey Canyon blaze -- and spoke to displaced residents, offering her prayers and compassion to all those affected.

"This is not easy. I know this is not easy. And I know that a lot of you are feeling a lot of pain right now, and a lot of shock, and this might feel very surreal," Gaga told the crowd in a video obtained by TMZ. "I extend my love to each and every one of you. I know we do not know each other, but I love you."

"This is an emergency, but you are not alone," she continued, encouraging evacuees to share their stories with each other, and with the on-site mental health team. "We have each other... We're gonna get through this together."

A spokeswoman for the American Red Cross tells ET: “The American Red Cross was honored by Lady Gaga’s visit to our shelter in Pacific Palisades yesterday. Her visit lifted the spirits of evacuees and Red Cross volunteers. Her message of encouragement to the work of our disaster mental health team continues to bring hope and comfort to everyone affected by this disaster.”

Red Cross volunteer Mack Dugger also snapped a pic with Gaga, who was dressed casually in a gray tank top and baseball cap.

"A young Lady stopped by the Palisades shelter to cheer up the residents as took a pic," Dugger captioned the shot. "So much fun!"

Gaga was forced to evacuate her own home on Friday, amid the rapidly spreading Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County. The Star Is Born actress took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her and her team packing up and "evacuating earlier this morning" as she panned over the alarming smoke that was growing in the distance.

In a second clip, Gaga was in a car and appeared to be parked on the side of the road. She captioned the video, "Sending my prayers to everyone today." Her third post was a photo of a dark smoke cloud up ahead.

